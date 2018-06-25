Játssza le a vb utolsó csoportkörének meccseit!

A Marca nagyszerű kalkulátorának köszönhetően az összes csoportban végigpróbálhatjuk, hogy az eredmények alakulásától függően melyik csapatok juthatnak tovább.
Semmi mást nem kell tennünk, mint kiválasztani a csoportot, beírni a gólszámot a csapatok neve mellé, a gép pedig kiszámolja, hogy az adott eredmények esetén hogyan zárul a kvartett. Jó szórakozást!
FIFA World Cup 2018: Qualification calculator to help you predict the Round of 16 - MARCA in English
FIFA World Cup 2018 Progressing towards the final round of group matches As the World Cup continues to delight, the question of just who will qualify for the Round of 16 is now being asked. Using this qualification calculator you can work out just what results will influence specific outcomes.