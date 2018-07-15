Társoldalunk:

Giroud-ra még a franciák se kíváncsiak

2018.07.15. 17:03

Ez nem Olivier Giroud vébéje. A francia csatár egyelőre nem tudott betalálni a tornán, amiért sok kritika éri. A saját szurkolói is kikezdik, legutóbb például már autogramot sem kért tőle senki.