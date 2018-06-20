Képeken Oroszország újabb parádéja

Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
1/22
Az egyiptomi csapat Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: AFP/Christophe Simon
2/22
Az orosz csapat Forrás: AFP/Christophe Simon
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
3/22
Az egyiptomi csapat edzője Hector Raul Cuper Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: AFP/Gabriel Bouys
4/22
Ali Gabr vitája a bíróval Forrás: AFP/Gabriel Bouys
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
5/22
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
6/22
Ahmed Hegazi és Artyom Dzjuba Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: AFP/Gabriel Bouys
7/22
Forrás: AFP/Gabriel Bouys
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
8/22
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: AFP/Gabriel Bouys
9/22
Gondban az egyiptomi kapus Forrás: AFP/Gabriel Bouys
Forrás: AFP/Gabriel Bouys
10/22
Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan Forrás: AFP/Gabriel Bouys
Forrás: AFP/Christophe Simon
11/22
A második orosz gól Forrás: AFP/Christophe Simon
Forrás: AFP/Paul Ellis
12/22
Oroszország harmadik gólöröme Forrás: AFP/Paul Ellis
Forrás: AFP/Paul Ellis
13/22
Mohamed Szalah reakciója a gólja után Forrás: AFP/Paul Ellis
Forrás: AFP/Paul Ellis
14/22
Egyiptomi szurkolók jelmeze Forrás: AFP/Paul Ellis
Forrás: AFP/Paul Ellis
15/22
Orosz szurkolók Forrás: AFP/Paul Ellis
Forrás: AFP/Christophe Simon
16/22
Egy egyiptomi védés Forrás: AFP/Christophe Simon
Forrás: AFP/Olga Maltseva
17/22
Forrás: AFP/Olga Maltseva
Forrás: AFP/Christophe Simon
18/22
Harc a labdáért Forrás: AFP/Christophe Simon
Forrás: AFP/Patrick Hertzog
19/22
Orosz szurkolók Forrás: AFP/Patrick Hertzog
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
20/22
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
21/22
Forrás: AFP/Giuseppe Cacace
Forrás: FIFA via Getty Images/2018 FIFA/Patrick Smith - Fifa
22/22
Szalah megtette a magáét, de ezúttal ez is kevés volt Forrás: FIFA via Getty Images/2018 FIFA/Patrick Smith - Fifa