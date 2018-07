#ESP's record against host nations at the #WorldCup:



1934 vs. #ITA: 1-1

1934 vs. #ITA: 0-1

1950 vs. #BRA: 1-6

2002 vs. #KOR 0-0 (L 5-3 on pens)



They have never defeated a host country at the tournament. ?? pic.twitter.com/IG7M5iatvm