Nagy fordulat várható a Walking Deadben

A The Walking Dead nyolcadik évadjának forgatásáról kikerült egy sokat sejtető fotó, amelyen Ricket a régi formájában, önbizalommal telve láthatjuk. A képhez Scott Gimple executive producer annyit fűzött hozzá, hogy Rick valóban visszaszerezte az erejét, Maggie-vel és a többiekkel együtt készen áll a nagy háborúra Negannel. Íme, a fotó, amelyet az Entertainment Weekly kapott meg:
Rick and Maggie are ready for war! Check out this exclusive photo from season 8 of #TheWalkingDead. The leaders of Alexandria and the Hilltop are once again working together to bring Negan down. Showrunner Scott M. Gimple promises that the zombie drama will find itself firmly in the “All Out War” arc from the comic book as we head into season 8. Click the link in our bio for more details. : GENE PAGE/AMC