Nagy fordulat várható a Walking Deadben

2017.07.19. 13:30

A The Walking Dead nyolcadik évadjának forgatásáról kikerült egy sokat sejtető fotó, amelyen Ricket a régi formájában, önbizalommal telve láthatjuk. A képhez Scott Gimple executive producer annyit fűzött hozzá, hogy Rick valóban visszaszerezte az erejét, Maggie-vel és a többiekkel együtt készen áll a nagy háborúra Negannel. Íme, a fotó, amelyet az Entertainment Weekly kapott meg:

