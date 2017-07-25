Jól megnőtt a krokodilvadász kislánya

2017.07.25. 19:42

A neves krokodilvadász, Steve Irwin lassan már 12 éve halott, a lánya, Bindi pedig a napokban töltötte be a 19-et. Apjához hasonlóan ő is sokat tesz az ausztrál élővilágért, barátjával, Chandler Powell-lel együtt pedig szerencsére igen aktívak a közösségi oldalakon is – így több képet is tudunk mutatni a mára nővé cseperedett lányról. 

This sweetheart loves resting his head in your hands for cuddles and scratches. Emu hugs are just one of the many reasons I love living in Australia. What a perfect way to celebrate my nineteenth year in this life. This journey has been a blessing and an extraordinary adventure to say the least! To mark this new year of my journey I have been reflecting on the 19 lessons I&#39;m thankful life has taught me.... 1. Your heart is your greatest compass in life 2. You don&#39;t need a certain number of friends, just a number of friends you can be certain of 3. You can&#39;t please everyone, no matter how hard you might try 4. Words can both hurt and heal 5. Loyalty means everything 6. Cherish each day 7. Sometimes being kind is more important than being right 8. Maturity is not always measured in age 9. A challenging day is often cured by a good cup of tea &amp; your favourite book 10. Embrace positive change 11. Perfection is boring 12. Happiness can be a choice 13. Little things often matter the most 14. Strive to release worry and self doubt 15. There is always more than one perspective 16. Wherever you go, there you are 17. We only have one Mother Earth, be gentle in the way you live 18. It&#39;s never too late for a new beginning 19. Love is always the answer

Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Some days you just need to cuddle a blue tongue lizard @australiazoo

Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) által megosztott bejegyzés,

I love these evenings spent with my girl and our alligator friends more than anything in the world

Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell) által megosztott bejegyzés,

