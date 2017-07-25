Jól megnőtt a krokodilvadász kislánya

A neves krokodilvadász, Steve Irwin lassan már 12 éve halott, a lánya, Bindi pedig a napokban töltötte be a 19-et. Apjához hasonlóan ő is sokat tesz az ausztrál élővilágért, barátjával, Chandler Powell-lel együtt pedig szerencsére igen aktívak a közösségi oldalakon is – így több képet is tudunk mutatni a mára nővé cseperedett lányról.
You see her dancing on the TV, hand feeding crocodiles, running a zoo, and fighting for conservation all while spreading more love, light and happiness than anyone else. After all she works tirelessly for and dedicates herself to, all she asks for in return is a good book, a warm cup of tea and lots of hugs. If that isn't perfection I don't know what is. Happy birthday❤
This sweetheart loves resting his head in your hands for cuddles and scratches. Emu hugs are just one of the many reasons I love living in Australia. What a perfect way to celebrate my nineteenth year in this life. This journey has been a blessing and an extraordinary adventure to say the least! To mark this new year of my journey I have been reflecting on the 19 lessons I'm thankful life has taught me.... 1. Your heart is your greatest compass in life 2. You don't need a certain number of friends, just a number of friends you can be certain of 3. You can't please everyone, no matter how hard you might try 4. Words can both hurt and heal 5. Loyalty means everything 6. Cherish each day 7. Sometimes being kind is more important than being right 8. Maturity is not always measured in age 9. A challenging day is often cured by a good cup of tea & your favourite book 10. Embrace positive change 11. Perfection is boring 12. Happiness can be a choice 13. Little things often matter the most 14. Strive to release worry and self doubt 15. There is always more than one perspective 16. Wherever you go, there you are 17. We only have one Mother Earth, be gentle in the way you live 18. It's never too late for a new beginning 19. Love is always the answer
Looking forward to July 24, celebrating my 19th birthday with everyone who visits @AustraliaZoo. All kids 14 and under are free into Australia Zoo on the day. I'll be feeding the crocs in the Crocoseum with my beautiful family and we'll have some super exciting activities for everyone to enjoy. Also, free breakfast and birthday cake for all. Happiness. For all the details, visit the link in my bio. Hope to see you July 24
Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing. Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile. After all the adventures we have experienced together, I can only imagine what the years to come will hold. You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible and give me the most amazing memories that I will carry with me forever. I love you. Happy birthday sweetheart ❤ @bindisueirwin