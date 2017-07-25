Jól megnőtt a krokodilvadász kislánya

A neves krokodilvadász, Steve Irwin lassan már 12 éve halott, a lánya, Bindi pedig a napokban töltötte be a 19-et. Apjához hasonlóan ő is sokat tesz az ausztrál élővilágért, barátjával, Chandler Powell-lel együtt pedig szerencsére igen aktívak a közösségi oldalakon is – így több képet is tudunk mutatni a mára nővé cseperedett lányról.