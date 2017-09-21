Így még nem látta a Trónok harca színésznőjét!

A Trónok harca Daenerysét, Emilia Clarke-ot végig szőkének láttuk a sorozat eddigi hét évada alatt, a színésznő azonban valójában barna hajú – vagyis legalábbis eddig az volt. Most tényleg szőkére festette a haját, erről posztolt egy hangulatos fotót az Instagramon, meg is mutatjuk rögtön!
AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it. Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know. ⚡️ All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality. ❤️ #khaleesikicksoff #gameofthrones #cominghomeneverfeltsogood