Így még nem látta a Trónok harca színésznőjét!

2017.09.21. 08:10

A Trónok harca Daenerysét, Emilia Clarke-ot végig szőkének láttuk a sorozat eddigi hét évada alatt, a színésznő azonban valójában barna hajú – vagyis legalábbis eddig az volt. Most tényleg szőkére festette a haját, erről posztolt egy hangulatos fotót az Instagramon, meg is mutatjuk rögtön! 

Emilia ClarkeTrónok harcaszórakozásmédiatévé