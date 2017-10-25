Újra szembenéz ellenfelével a Karate kölyök

A YouTube Redre készül a Karate kölyök folytatásaként a Cobra Kai című sorozat, amelyben Ralph Macchio és William Zabka is megismétlik legendás szerepüket, vagyis a címszereplő Daniel mellett ősellensége, Johnny is újra megjelenik. A két színész több mint 30 év után találkozott, az Entertainment Weekly szerencsére lencsevégre is kapta a nagy pillanatot. Nézze csak!
#KarateKid stars #RalphMacchio and #WilliamZabka are back together again! In this exclusive behind-the-scenes photo, the pair are all smiles as they reunite on the Atlanta set of 'Cobra Kai,' #YouTube Red’s forthcoming sequel series to the 1984 film. The show will see Macchio and Zabka reprising their iconic roles. Click the link in our bio for more details. : Mark Hill