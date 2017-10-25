Újra szembenéz ellenfelével a Karate kölyök

2017.10.25. 20:31

A YouTube Redre készül a Karate kölyök folytatásaként a Cobra Kai című sorozat, amelyben Ralph Macchio és William Zabka is megismétlik legendás szerepüket, vagyis a címszereplő Daniel mellett ősellensége, Johnny is újra megjelenik. A két színész több mint 30 év után találkozott, az Entertainment Weekly szerencsére lencsevégre is kapta a nagy pillanatot. Nézze csak! 

médiaKarate kölyöktévészórakozás