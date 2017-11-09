Meghalt a népszerű sztárszakács

80 évesen meghalt Antonio Carluccio sztárszakács, húsznál is több szakácskönyv szerzője, számos tévéműsor szereplője.
80 éves korában meghalt az olasz konyha keresztapjaként is emlegetett Antonio Carluccio, közölték az általa alapított étteremlánc, a Carluccio's Twitter-oldalán:
We are incredibly saddened by the news that Antonio Carluccio passed away today. He was a huge inspiration to us & his energy & sense of humour will be greatly missed. https://t.co/3Cuhd8aII9pic.twitter.com/2W73Uk1Vp6— Carluccio's (@Carluccios) 2017. november 8.
A séf 22 szakácskönyvet írt, több tévéműsorban is szerepelt, a Two Greedy Italians-ban például Gennaro Contaldóval főzőcskézett, az Ausztrál mesterszakács-ban zsűrizett.
Pár olasz filmben, például a Vissza Isten kegyelmébe címűben színészként is megjelent, a brit királynőtől OBE lovagrendet kapott, hazájában, Olaszországban pedig a lovagi címnek megfelelő Commendatore címmel tüntették ki.
Carluccio Jamie Oliver mentora, első londoni főnöke is volt, a haláláról ő is megemlékezett az Instagramon:
Hi guys with great sadness I’ve heard that Antonio Carluccio passed away this morning. He was my first London Boss at the Neal Street restaurant 25 years ago which was an institution and Mecca of wild mushrooms where I had the pleasure of working for him. He was such a charismatic charming don of all things Italian!! Always hanging out the front door of the restaurant with a big fat Cigar a glass of something splendid and his amazing fuzzy white hair . The imagine here is from his great cook book that first got me hooked on Pasta which I found so very inspirational and drove me to work for him. I also had the pleasure of making and producing his TV show the “Two Greedy Italians “ with his life long best friend and partner in crime @gennarocontaldo who were hilarious together !! he was an amazing food ambassador that will be sorely missed. My love goes out to his partner Sabina his family and his dear and close friends on this very sad day. Viva Antonio Carluccio @cookcarluccio Cook a feast up there mate xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx