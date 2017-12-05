Kijött egy rakás fotó az Odaát testvérsorozatáról

Készül az Odaát spin-offja, a Wayward Sisters, amelyben az anyasorozatból ismert három nő – Jodi Mills seriff (Kim Rhodes), Donna Hanscum seriff (Briana Buckmaster) és Alex (Katherine Ramdeen) – egy csapat lányt készít fel a gonosz erők elleni harcra. Kemény csajokban nem lesz hiány, az már az Entertainment Weekly fotósorozatából is kitűnik, nyilakkal lapozhat a képek között.
