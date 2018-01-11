Kim Kardashian ismét szexi reklámban látható

Kim Kardashian nemrég meztelenül reklámozta saját szépségipari márkáját, most pedig egy főétkezést helyettesítő shake-et kortyolgat fehér topban és bugyiban. Az Instagramra kikerült fotó mellett a híresség természetesen nem öncélúan sopánkodik arról, hogy a karácsonyi zabálás után mennyire nehéz visszanyernie a lapos hasát, egy komplett diétás programot ajánl ezzel 106 millió követője figyelmébe. Mutajuk is!
#ad Little update for you guys. I’m on Day 9 of my Shake It Baby program from @flattummyco and I’m actually feeling so good. We had a massive Christmas this year and between my Mom's party, Christmas and New Years… I felt like it was impossible to fit in my regular work outs and eat healthy. But this program is giving me a kick in the right direction that I need. These meal replacement shakes are so good and it’s helping me get my tummy back to flat in the new year. The results I’m seeing and feeling are amazing and I’m so excited for the next few weeks. Because they’re all about getting women back on track… they’ve got a 20% off sale going on right now if you want to start 2018 off right… trust me, you’re going to want to check them out.