Nézzen bele a Fear the Walking Dead folytatásába!

A Fear the Walking Dead negyedik évadja új helyszínen játszódik, így több új szereplő is érkezik a szériába. A folytatásban szerepet kapott Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman és Maggie Grace, miközben az anyasorozat, vagyis a The Walking Dead Morganje, Lennie James is átigazolt. Róla már láttunk fotót korábban, most a többieket is megnézheti, a kis nyilakkal lapozgathat a fotók között.