Vetéléséről vallott az összetört színésznő

A Vámpírnaplók és A sötétség kora színésznője, Claire Holt szívszorító posztban számolt be a vetéléséről, szerinte ilyenkor az a legfontosabb, hogy az embernek legyen támasza.
Claire Holt nemrég átesett egy vetélésen, fájdalmáról az Instagramon is posztolt – sokáig gondolkodott azon, hogy meg lehet-e osztani egy ennyire személyes történetet, de aztán arra jutott, hogy fontos erről beszélni.
Mint írta, az operációja után órákig kutatta az internetet, hogy találjon valakit, aki képes átérezni, mi történt vele, aki azt mondja neki, hogy a depresszió és a reménytelenség érzése teljesen normális ebben a helyzetben, az egész nem az ő hibája volt, és nem lesz miatta örökre összetörve:
I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn’t. I’ve never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it's important. After my D & C, I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn’t my fault. That I wasn’t broken forever. I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn’t often or openly discussed. It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves. Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him. I also found that opening up to people is crucial. As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs - their own, their wife’s, their sister’s. So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it. Finally, I want to share a blog post that resonated with every part of me. You can find the link in my bio, @leandramcohen of @manrepeller articulates the emotional rollercoaster with an eloquence that I could never possess. To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too.
A színésznő a képpel eredetileg a vőlegényének üzent az operációra várva, ezért mutatja, hogy jól van, pedig valójában soha nem érezte megtörtebbnek magát. Az interneten talált támogatói csoport mellett a férfinak is megköszönte, hogy végig mellette állt, a saját fájdalma ellenére biztonságot tudott nyújtani neki.
Végezetül azoknak üzent, akik szintén átestek már vetélésen, azzal bátorította őket, hogy nincsenek egyedül, nyugodtan osszák meg a saját történetüket is, ha szükségét érzik.