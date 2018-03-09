Így ünnepelték a nőnapot a sztárok

2018.03.09. 17:09

A nemzetközi nőnapot számos világsztár is megünnepelte, sokan Instagram-poszttal is adóztak az ünnepnek. Pink az erős nőkre hívta fel a figyelmet, Nicole Kidman összefogásra szólított fel, Reese Witherspoon a nők jogaiért menetelt, Gisele Bündchen szeretetet küldött körbe a világban, Victoria Beckham gyerekkori fotóval nosztalgiázott. Íme, pár bejegyzés március 8-ról!

Happy International Women’s Day. Here’s to strong women. May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them

I learnt from the best!! #internationalwomensday I love you mum x Kisses

#tbt Happy International Women&#39;s Day!!! #internationalwomensday #MissMonroe #GirlPower

I am so proud to support @sofiavergara’s campaign to empower women out of poverty and into business via @joineby. For a very long time I didn&#39;t see myself or my career as worthwhile much less &#34;a business&#34;. I felt like a cog in the machine that I had zero control over. I kept my head down and did what I was told and expressed gratitude for my labor being exploited and undervalued. Today, I proudly call myself a businesswoman who also acts. I take pride in providing employment and opportunities but I don&#39;t let my pride stand in the way of progress. I&#39;ve embraced humility and accountability. The best business minds admit when they are wrong or don&#39;t have the answer and they empower those skilled around them to lead. #EmpoweredByBusiness #internationalwomensday

