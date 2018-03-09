Így ünnepelték a nőnapot a sztárok

A nemzetközi nőnapot számos világsztár is megünnepelte, sokan Instagram-poszttal is adóztak az ünnepnek. Pink az erős nőkre hívta fel a figyelmet, Nicole Kidman összefogásra szólított fel, Reese Witherspoon a nők jogaiért menetelt, Gisele Bündchen szeretetet küldött körbe a világban, Victoria Beckham gyerekkori fotóval nosztalgiázott. Íme, pár bejegyzés március 8-ról!
Today is International Women’s Day! Join me and @unwomen in celebrating and recognizing the activists and women on whose shoulders we stand, and who inspire us with their stories, strength, and resiliency. Learn more about the #TimeIsNow for women’s rights, equality and justice at the link in my bio. #internationalwomensday #iwd2018
More love, more compassion, more respect, more equality, more support. May we give to each other and to the world what we would like to see more of. Happy Women’s Day to all women around the world! #sendinglove #equality #internationalwomensday #weareone ❤️ Mais amor, mais compaixão, mais respeito, mais igualdade, mais apoio. Que possamos dar ao mundo o que gostaríamos de ver mais nele. Feliz dia das mulheres para todas mulheres ao redor do mundo! #mandandoamor #igualdade #diainternacionaldamulher #somosum
Today is #internationalwomensday and the eve of @WrinkleInTime hitting theaters everywhere. So today I want to celebrate a true SHERO @Ava. She is a fierce filmmaker and a warrior for women. Take action today and buy your tickets for A WRINKLE IN TIME. And then buy tickets for others who can't afford to go!!!!!!!! #WrinkleInTime https://giveachildtheuniverse.com/
Today is #InternationalWomensDay, which celebrates the achievements of women across the globe. Over the last year, we've seen an unprecedented movement for women’s rights, and one thing is clear: our time is now. We are phenomenal, and we will make the world a better place for all women. Show your support with this Maya Angelou-inspired tee from @phenomenal.ly.
I am so proud to support @sofiavergara’s campaign to empower women out of poverty and into business via @joineby. For a very long time I didn't see myself or my career as worthwhile much less "a business". I felt like a cog in the machine that I had zero control over. I kept my head down and did what I was told and expressed gratitude for my labor being exploited and undervalued. Today, I proudly call myself a businesswoman who also acts. I take pride in providing employment and opportunities but I don't let my pride stand in the way of progress. I've embraced humility and accountability. The best business minds admit when they are wrong or don't have the answer and they empower those skilled around them to lead. #EmpoweredByBusiness #internationalwomensday