Folyamatosan csalja a pasija a terhes Kardashian lányt

Khloé Kardashian barátját, Tristan Thompsont egy klubban látták csókolózni, egy, a párhoz közel álló forrás szerint nem ez volt az első eset, hogy megcsalta az éppen terhes lányt.
Tristan Thompsont egy New York-i klubban videózták le, amint egy nővel csókolózik – aki viszont véletlenül sem a barátnője, a gyereket váró Khloé Kardashian volt.
A Daily Mailen fotókat és videót is megnézhet az esetről, az Instagramra pedig egy olyan poszt is kikerült, ami azt mutatja, hogy az alkalmi páros belép egy hotelba hajnali öt körül:
A People magazinnak a család egyik ismerőse is nyilatkozott, szerinte Thomspon folyamatosan csalja a Kardashian lányt, aki amúgy nemsokára szül, már a kilencedik hónapban jár.