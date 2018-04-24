Dwayne Johnson megható fotóval köszöntötte a harmadik lányát

A Szikla becenéven is ismert Dwayne Johnson az Instagramra tett ki egy képet újszülött lányáról, Tiana Gia Johnsonról. A színész a posztban kinyilvánította szerelmét is a felesége iránt, szerinte minden férfinak végig kéne néznie a gyereke születését, hogy minél jobban tisztelni tudja a nőket. "Szeretni, óvni, terelgetni és nevettetni foglak egész hátralévő életemben" – írta még harmadikként született lányának, mutatjuk is rögtön!