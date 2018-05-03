Itt az első esküvői fotó az Agymenők párjáról

2018.05.03. 23:51

Alig egy hét múlva, május 10-én véget ér az Agymenők jelenlegi, tizenegyedik szezonja, azt pedig már régóta lehet tudni, hogy az évadzáró epizód Sheldon és Amy esküvőjéről fog szólni. Most kijött az első fotó is a ceremóniáról, a pár mellett a menyasszony szülei láthatók: őket Kathy Bates és a Penn & Teller nevű duóból ismert bűvész, Teller fogja játszani, de többek között Mark Hamill, Jerry O'Connell és Laurie Metcalf is megjelenik majd.  

