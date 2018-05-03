Itt az első esküvői fotó az Agymenők párjáról

Alig egy hét múlva, május 10-én véget ér az Agymenők jelenlegi, tizenegyedik szezonja, azt pedig már régóta lehet tudni, hogy az évadzáró epizód Sheldon és Amy esküvőjéről fog szólni. Most kijött az első fotó is a ceremóniáról, a pár mellett a menyasszony szülei láthatók: őket Kathy Bates és a Penn & Teller nevű duóból ismert bűvész, Teller fogja játszani, de többek között Mark Hamill, Jerry O'Connell és Laurie Metcalf is megjelenik majd.
Sheldon and Amy are heading to the altar in #BigBangTheory’s season finale—and we have an exclusive first look! After the slowest courtship in TV history, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) will finally get married in the season 11 finale, but not without a few twists. “There are still some roadblocks in the way,” executive producer Steve Holland tells us. “Hopefully fun ones in ways that you’re not going to expect.” And yes, that's Kathy Bates and magician Teller, who play Amy’s parents in the finale. Click the link in our bio for more details. : Michael Yarish/CBS