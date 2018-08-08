Kendall Jenner nekivetkőzött, megmutatta a melleit is

2018.08.08. 20:46

A Kardashian lányokat nem egyszer láttuk már vetkőzni, most a féltestvérük, Kendall Jenner is megszabadult a ruháitól egy fotósorozat kedvéért. A modellt a már korábban is rengeteg sztárt megörökítő Alasdair McLellan fényképezte a Love magazinnak, amely az Instagramra is kitett egy videós montázst a munkáról. Nézze csak!

Kendall JennertévészórakozásInstagrammédiameztelenség