Kendall Jenner nekivetkőzött, megmutatta a melleit is

A Kardashian lányokat nem egyszer láttuk már vetkőzni, most a féltestvérük, Kendall Jenner is megszabadult a ruháitól egy fotósorozat kedvéért. A modellt a már korábban is rengeteg sztárt megörökítő Alasdair McLellan fényképezte a Love magazinnak, amely az Instagramra is kitett egy videós montázst a munkáról. Nézze csak!