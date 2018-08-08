Kendall Jenner nekivetkőzött, megmutatta a melleit is

A Kardashian lányokat nem egyszer láttuk már vetkőzni, most a féltestvérük, Kendall Jenner is megszabadult a ruháitól egy fotósorozat kedvéért. A modellt a már korábban is rengeteg sztárt megörökítő Alasdair McLellan fényképezte a Love magazinnak, amely az Instagramra is kitett egy videós montázst a munkáról. Nézze csak!
@kendalljenner on playing a character at her #LOVE20 shoot, “I was wearing a brown wig, crazy makeup, and they were like, OK, hold this teddy bear. And the next one – I don’t smoke cigarettes, so they light this cigarette and they’re like, can you hold it? And I’m like, OK, now I’m the badass fucked-up girl.” #KendallJenner and #MarleyMackey at Hampstead Ponds by @alasdairmclellan and @kegrand. #happytenthbirthdaylove Make up @ctilburymakeup Hair @jamesspecis Casting @bitton Interview #MurrayHealy