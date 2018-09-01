Újra formában az egykori pornószínésznő - fotó

Az egykori pornószínésznő, Jenna Jameson kitett az Instagramra egy képpárt, amely jól megmutatja, milyen szépen visszafogyott a szülése után. 17 hónapig tartott a küzdelme a saját testével, és mint írta, félt is attól, hogy kudarcot vall, de végül sikerült visszanyernie a régi formáját. Nézze csak!
Let’s talk about fear. I think one aspect of fear that we all trip over is fear of failure. This was the major component in my procrastination on getting healthy after having Batel. I kept trying to convince myself I was ok with my “new” size. I wasn’t. It really was fear of failing. I was so afraid I couldn’t reach my goals like I was so accustomed to, I just told myself “why bother?”. I conquered sobriety, but that came with a whole set of new issues... actually FEELING my feelings. Raw, painful feelings. I ate. Then suddenly I was on big brother and people all said I “got fat”. UGH. Sobriety was more important to me, so I pushed forward and kept on track. We then decided to do ivf for Batelli. The cocktail of hormones pushed me up to 160. Then pregnancy. I hit 205 at 39.5 weeks. My head swam with joy and comfort. I expected the weight to fall off with breastfeeding. That would be a big NO. I dropped to 187 and stayed there. I ignored it and put every ounce into mothering my sweet girl. Well here we are, folks... Batelli is 17 months and I’m 123. I did it. So to finish up this long ass post, just know it’s normal to fear failing at losing your weight... but if you don’t try, you’ll never know the utter triumph when you do achieve your goals. #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #bodytransformation #bodypositive #fearoffailure #beforeandafter #ketodiet #fitmom #healthylifestyle #sober #soberlife #intermittentfasting