Egy hetet jósoltak neki, két nap múlva meghalt a műsorvezető

40 éves korában meghalt Rachael Bland, a BBC műsorvezetője. Mellrákkal küzdött, két nappal az után távozott, hogy az orvosai már csak egy hetet adtak neki.
Békés körülmények között, a családja körében halt meg Rachael Bland, közölte a család a nő Twitter-oldalán:
Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You’ll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx pic.twitter.com/soq7YHvF9u— Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) 2018. szeptember 5.
Maga Bland már korábban elbúcsúzott mindenkitől, hétfőn azt írta, úgy érzi, eljött az ideje, és erre közölték is vele, hogy már csak napjai vannak hátra. Megköszönt minden támogatást, podcastadását, a You, Me and the Big C-t pedig a kollégáira bízta:
In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends. pic.twitter.com/DhMurbqMJz— Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) 2018. szeptember 3.
Bland a BBC helyi rádióinál kezdte a karrierjét, majd a BBC Radio 5 Live-hoz került, és a tévében is láthattuk egy regionális hírműsorban, a BBC North West Tonight-ban. 2016-ban diagnosztizáltak mellrákot nála.