Egy hetet jósoltak neki, két nap múlva meghalt a műsorvezető

2018.09.06. 11:23

40 éves korában meghalt Rachael Bland, a BBC műsorvezetője. Mellrákkal küzdött, két nappal az után távozott, hogy az orvosai már csak egy hetet adtak neki. 

Békés körülmények között, a családja körében halt meg Rachael Bland, közölte a család a nő Twitter-oldalán: 

Maga Bland már korábban elbúcsúzott mindenkitől, hétfőn azt írta, úgy érzi, eljött az ideje, és erre közölték is vele, hogy már csak napjai vannak hátra. Megköszönt minden támogatást, podcastadását, a You, Me and the Big C-t pedig a kollégáira bízta:

Bland a BBC helyi rádióinál kezdte a karrierjét, majd a BBC Radio 5 Live-hoz került, és a tévében is láthattuk egy regionális hírműsorban, a BBC North West Tonight-ban. 2016-ban diagnosztizáltak mellrákot nála.

