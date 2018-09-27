Megsérült a forgatáson, három napig kórházban volt a színésznő

Jaime King megsérült új sorozata forgatásán, több "törött és szakadt" testrésszel kezelték.
Pontosan nem tudni, hogy mi történt a Black Summer forgatásán, a főszereplő, Jaime King csak arról számolt be, hogy "egy csomó törött és szakadt" dolog miatt három éjszakát bent kellett maradnia a kórházban.
Már kiengedték, sínbe tett hüvelykujját felfelé tartva mutatta az Instagramon, hogy minden oké:
Thumbs up! Finally released from the hospital after 3 nights. Lots of broken and torn things. Casts, slings, braces- oh, my! you. #artimitateslife #blacksummer is wrapped and Rose is forever in my heart. I would do anything for my character and for my cast and crew. Including getting busted the fuck up. Though, I prefer my body to be in one piece. I am so grateful to all of the doctors and nurses at Cedars. For Rachel, Suzzy, Brant, Ashley, Jason who helped shower me, dress me, get me safely to medical care. My cast for having my back -good looking out. To @johnhyams thank you for writing and giving me the best role of my life so far. For having my back and heart. For somehow making something so beautiful under perilous circumstances in which most directors could never wrap their minds around. It has been my honor to know you and to work with you. Everything from the moment I read the script has been for you, my soul, my heart, my being. To @iamchrisregina at Netflix- you gave me the role of my dreams. You are the most brilliant executive who sees what most don’t, who works with compassion- fearlessly changing the game by working to support women with roles that don’t take the back seat, taking genre and flipping it on its head tapping into what the audience needs and wants. You have no idea how hard this man works. ✔️ To Nancy Banks for guiding me and teaching me in a moments notice. For taking the wheel and knowing your hands were on mine through this whole ride. To Elizabeth Kemp for guiding me from above and dreaming with me, whispering truths always telling me to do what I am given. My beloved teachers- I am ineffable when in your presence. PS - I can’t use my hands so please excuse any grammatical or spelling errors or run on sentences
A bejegyzésben megköszönte a lehetőséget is, hogy részt vehet a sorozatban, szerinte élete legjobb szerepét kell eljátszania, egy édesanyát, aki a lányát keresi egy zombiapokalipszis közepette.
King a Szívek doktorá-ban több mint 70 epizódban szerepelt, de sorozatok közül például az Elvált Gary-ből vagy Az osztály-ból is emlékezhet rá.