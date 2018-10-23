Megehetné reggelire a feleségét a Trónok harca óriása

2018.10.23. 09:00

Megnősült a Trónok harca Hegyként ismert szereplője, a több mint kétméteres Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, a felesége eltörpül mellette az esküvői fotókon.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, a Hegy, a világ legerősebb embere elvette a barátnőjét, Kelsey Morgan Hensont, egy meghitt fotóval el is büszkélkedett vele az Instagramon:

A színész és sportoló azt ígérte, élete végéig, jóban-rosszban hordozni fogja a nőt, míg Henson a maga oldalán, a fotó párjánál azt írta, alig várja, hogy végighúzza az életen a "nagyfiút":

A második képen már jobban látszik a köztük lévő méretkülönbség is, Björnsson ugyanis 2 méter 6 centi, újdonsült felesége pedig 160 centi sincs. 

KAPCSOLÓDÓ CIKKEK

Trónok harca: újabb szereplő beszélt a befejezésről

Visszatéréséről beszélt a Trónok harca lefejezett szereplője

Mi lesz a Trónok harca törpéjével?

Együtt füveztek a fürdőkádban a Trónok harca színésznői

Mit vegyünk ajándékba Trónok harca-rajongó ismerősünknek?

Hafbór BjörnssonmédiaesküvőTrónok harcatévészórakozás