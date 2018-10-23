Megehetné reggelire a feleségét a Trónok harca óriása

Megnősült a Trónok harca Hegyként ismert szereplője, a több mint kétméteres Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, a felesége eltörpül mellette az esküvői fotókon.
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, a Hegy, a világ legerősebb embere elvette a barátnőjét, Kelsey Morgan Hensont, egy meghitt fotóval el is büszkélkedett vele az Instagramon:
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!❤️ . I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side. @kelc33 #justmarried
A színész és sportoló azt ígérte, élete végéig, jóban-rosszban hordozni fogja a nőt, míg Henson a maga oldalán, a fotó párjánál azt írta, alig várja, hogy végighúzza az életen a "nagyfiút":
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life. ♥️ . @thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby! . . @weddingiceland . #married #justmarried #wife #husband #wifelife #ballandchain #together #forever #partners #soulmate #bestfriend #goals #love #happy #happiness #smiles #beautiful #family #secret #intimatewedding #wedding #photography #weddingphotography #weddingphoto #iceland #lava #fields #viking #canadian
A második képen már jobban látszik a köztük lévő méretkülönbség is, Björnsson ugyanis 2 méter 6 centi, újdonsült felesége pedig 160 centi sincs.