Sátánisták perelnek egy tinisorozatot

2018.11.01. 14:14

A Sabrina, a tiniboszorkány új verziójában feltűnt egy sátánista jelkép, ami nem tetszett az amerikai sátánista egyháznak, perre készülnek.

A Satanic Temple, vagyis a Sátán Temploma nevű amerikai vallási szervezet egyik alapítója, Lucien Greaves egy sor Twitter-posztban háborgott, majd bejelentette, hogy be akarja perelni a Netflixet a Sabrina, a tiniboszorkány új változata, a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina miatt: 

Az egyházi vezetőnek konkrétan azzal van problémája, hogy a Sabrinát okkult környezetben ábrázoló sorozatban többször feltűnt már a sátánisták bálványa, egy Baphomet-szobor – például az alábbi jelenetben is látható volt:

A Baphomet a sátánisták régi bálványa, a Chilling Adventures of Sabriná-ban is látott szobor azonban egy konkrét műalkotást idéz meg, amelyet a Sátán Temploma 2015-ben mutatott be Detroitban.

