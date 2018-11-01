Sátánisták perelnek egy tinisorozatot

A Sabrina, a tiniboszorkány új verziójában feltűnt egy sátánista jelkép, ami nem tetszett az amerikai sátánista egyháznak, perre készülnek.
A Satanic Temple, vagyis a Sátán Temploma nevű amerikai vallási szervezet egyik alapítója, Lucien Greaves egy sor Twitter-posztban háborgott, majd bejelentette, hogy be akarja perelni a Netflixet a Sabrina, a tiniboszorkány új változata, a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina miatt:
I'm amazed that anybody is confused as to why we would seek legal remedy over Sabrina using our monument. Would they be as understanding of a fictional show that used a real mosque as the HQ of a terrorist cell? A fictional Blood Libel tale implicating real world Jews?— Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) 2018. október 29.
I'm not sure why this was tweeted at me, but the writer/director for Sabrina apparently feels that the "struggle for justice" allows for their show to appropriate our intellectual property. https://t.co/4wNmdjlAaX— Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) 2018. október 29.
Yes, we are taking legal action regarding #TheChillingAdventuresofSabrina appropriating our copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction.— Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) 2018. október 29.
Az egyházi vezetőnek konkrétan azzal van problémája, hogy a Sabrinát okkult környezetben ábrázoló sorozatban többször feltűnt már a sátánisták bálványa, egy Baphomet-szobor – például az alábbi jelenetben is látható volt:
A Baphomet a sátánisták régi bálványa, a Chilling Adventures of Sabriná-ban is látott szobor azonban egy konkrét műalkotást idéz meg, amelyet a Sátán Temploma 2015-ben mutatott be Detroitban.