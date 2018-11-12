A stáb már pakol, de az Agymenők bombázója még mindig eszik

2018.11.12. 11:17

Az Agymenők bombázója, Kaley Cuoco megosztott két videót a vígjátéksorozat forgatásáról, arról, hogy miként néz ki a helyszín a jellegzetes kajálós jelenetek előtt és után. A színésznő elárulta, hogy az ebédet mindig kihagyja, ha azt veszik fel, hogy a szereplők vacsoráznak, így akkor is folyamatosan eszik, amikor épp nem forog a kamera – ezt láthatjuk az Instagramra feltett kisfilmeken. Nézze csak!

