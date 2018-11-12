A stáb már pakol, de az Agymenők bombázója még mindig eszik

Az Agymenők bombázója, Kaley Cuoco megosztott két videót a vígjátéksorozat forgatásáról, arról, hogy miként néz ki a helyszín a jellegzetes kajálós jelenetek előtt és után. A színésznő elárulta, hogy az ebédet mindig kihagyja, ha azt veszik fel, hogy a szereplők vacsoráznak, így akkor is folyamatosan eszik, amikor épp nem forog a kamera – ezt láthatjuk az Instagramra feltett kisfilmeken. Nézze csak!
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
If you ever wanted to know what happens during our ‘dinner’ scenes, here are two videos that show the before and after . I always forgo lunch if I know we are shooting an eating scene like this one lol when you watch TONIGHT’s all new @bigbangtheory_cbs episode , you will know I was quite satisfied. Notice our crew cleaning up the props and throwing things away. The cast is moving on with their day. The scene is done. I’m wrapped. Time to go home . (FYI that food had been eaten , touched and worked with all day. We save all food and give away all uneaten leftovers at the end of shoot days)