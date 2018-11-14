Kitagadta egyik fiát a sorozatszínész

A Beverly Hills 90210-ből ismert Brian Austin Green és a korábbi kapcsolatából született fia már öt éve nem látták egymást, a gyerek azt sem tudja, híres apja pontosan hol lakik.
Brian Austin Green volt menyasszonya, a Beverly Hills 90210-ben szintén feltűnt Vanessa Marcil arról számolt be az Instagramon egy hosszú posztban, hogy a színésszel közös gyerekük, Kassius öt éve nem látta az apját, a férfi nem akar foglalkozni vele:
As usual I can’t wait to see @lisalingstagram show on custody cases. 12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support. They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000. I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever. In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all “Frivolous” They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody. Then, 5 years ago on their own they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives. Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a “more important parent” kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation. Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories. #Buddhakids
A színésznő azt írta, Green tizenkét éve még a fiú kizárólagos felügyeletéért kezdett el pereskedni, de több éven át tartó jogi vita során sem tudta megszerezni, utána le is mondott a fiúról.
Marcil jelezte, hogy ő megelégedett volna a fele részben történő neveléssel is: Green keresetére sem perelt vissza, soha nem akart kizárólagos felügyeletet a fia fölött.
Green ennek ellenére úgy döntött, hogy kizárja az életéből a fiát, öt éve nem is látták egymást. A színész egyébként 2010 óta Megan Fox férje, vele három közös gyereke van, akik közül a két kisebb soha nem találkozott a féltestvérével.