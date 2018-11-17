Sokkoló fotót mutatott porig égett házáról a tévésztár

A kaliforniai erdőtűz a világsztárok otthonát sem kímélte, mint arról korábban beszámoltunk, többek között Gerard Butler és Robin Thicke háza is megsemmisült. Most a The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills című realitysorozatból ismert Camille Grammer mutatta meg, hogy mi maradt a birtokából – az Instagram-posztjába pedig berakott kontrasztként pár régi képet is, amelyeken az látszik, hogy milyen volt az élet a mostani romok helyén.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
This is what’s left of my home. We can replace/ rebuild our home but we can’t replace people we have lost. I lost my assist of 20 plus years Scott two days before the fires. I’m still grieving and will continues to do so. He was family to me. So, to those out there that are yelling at officials and firemen why their houses weren’t saved let’s put things in perspective here. You are alive. You are safe. Let’s thank the firefighters for saving as many lives during this terrible disaster. We are here to help others and gather to rebuild what has been lost. Here are some pics of what is left of my house and memories from the past. I will keep these memories and hold them in my heart forever. Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas, Halloween, and charity events I hosted at my house. My family home will remain in my heart as I start to rebuild anew wherever that will be. My heart is with my family and friends. #malibustrong #woolseyfire I ❤️ Malibu!! My home always!!