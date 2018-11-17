Sokkoló fotót mutatott porig égett házáról a tévésztár

A kaliforniai erdőtűz a világsztárok otthonát sem kímélte, mint arról korábban beszámoltunk, többek között Gerard Butler és Robin Thicke háza is megsemmisült. Most a The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills című realitysorozatból ismert Camille Grammer mutatta meg, hogy mi maradt a birtokából – az Instagram-posztjába pedig berakott kontrasztként pár régi képet is, amelyeken az látszik, hogy milyen volt az élet a mostani romok helyén.