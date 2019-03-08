Végre közvetlen kollégája, régi barátja is elbúcsúzott Luke Perrytől

Luke Perry halála után napokig nem tudott mit írni Jason Priestley, aki a Beverly Hills 90210-ben játszott együtt a színésszel, 29 éve barátok voltak. Az egész sztárvilág megszólalt, Priestley azonban csak most tett közzé két közös fotót az Instagramon, azt írta, Perry ragyogó fénysugár volt, amely túl hamar hunyt ki. Mutatjuk.
It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this... My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared... Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today... If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well... the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince.