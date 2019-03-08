Végre közvetlen kollégája, régi barátja is elbúcsúzott Luke Perrytől

2019.03.08. 21:06

Luke Perry halála után napokig nem tudott mit írni Jason Priestley, aki a Beverly Hills 90210-ben játszott együtt a színésszel, 29 éve barátok voltak. Az egész sztárvilág megszólalt, Priestley azonban csak most tett közzé két közös fotót az Instagramon, azt írta, Perry ragyogó fénysugár volt, amely túl hamar hunyt ki. Mutatjuk.

