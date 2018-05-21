A MacGyver-sorozat bombázójának legjobb képei

Képekkel mutatjuk be a MacGyver sorozat szépségét - lapozzon! Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays/
1990 júniusában született Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
New Orleansban, Louisiana államban született Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
Tristin Mays New Yorkban nőtt fel Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays/
A Ford Modeling Agency fedezte fel Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays/
A középsulit már Kaliforniában fejezte be Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
Foglalkoztatott gyerekmodell volt Tristin Mays Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays/
Gyerekként Nickelodeon-sorozatban is játszott Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
Játszott az Aliasban és a Bűnös játszmákban Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
A Vámpírnaplók hét részében is láttuk Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
Szerepelt a Bérhaverokban és a Supergirl sorozatban Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
2016 óta a MayGyver sorozat egyik főszereplője Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
Látjuk jövőre is, jön a 3. évad Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
Testvére szintén színész Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
Csobbanunk egyet? Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays