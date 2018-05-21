A MacGyver-sorozat bombázójának legjobb képei
1/15
Képekkel mutatjuk be a MacGyver sorozat szépségét - lapozzon!
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays/
2/15
1990 júniusában született
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
3/15
New Orleansban, Louisiana államban született
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
4/15
Tristin Mays New Yorkban nőtt fel
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays/
5/15
A Ford Modeling Agency fedezte fel
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays/
6/15
A középsulit már Kaliforniában fejezte be
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
7/15
Foglalkoztatott gyerekmodell volt Tristin Mays
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays/
8/15
Gyerekként Nickelodeon-sorozatban is játszott
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
9/15
Játszott az Aliasban és a Bűnös játszmákban
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
10/15
A Vámpírnaplók hét részében is láttuk
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
11/15
Szerepelt a Bérhaverokban és a Supergirl sorozatban
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
12/15
2016 óta a MayGyver sorozat egyik főszereplője
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
13/15
Látjuk jövőre is, jön a 3. évad
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
14/15
Testvére szintén színész
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays
15/15
Csobbanunk egyet?
Forrás: instagram.com/tristinmays