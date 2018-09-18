Ők az Emmy-díjátadó legcsodálatosabb női - fotók

1/23
A Trónok harca hercegnője, Emilia Clarke - lapozzon tovább! Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
2/23
Mandy Moore is remekül nézett ki Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
3/23
Nathalie Emmanuel, szintén a Trónok harcából Forrás: AFP/Valerie Macon
4/23
Heidi Klum is megjelent, őt nem kell bemutatni Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
5/23
Liv Pollock Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
6/23
Scarlett Johansson Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
7/23
Penelope Cruz Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Frazer Harrison
8/23
Christina Cooper Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Neilson Barnard
9/23
Natalie Friedman Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Neilson Barnard
10/23
Regina King Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Kevin Winter
11/23
Kristen Bell Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
12/23
Kristen Bell Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
13/23
Rhea Seehorn Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
14/23
Lindsey Vonn Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Neilson Barnard
15/23
Evan Rachel Wood Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
16/23
Evan Rachel Wood Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
17/23
Brittany Ishibashi Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Leon Bennett
18/23
Britt Baron Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Phillip Faraone
19/23
Elisabeth Moss Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Leon Bennett
20/23
Annie Wersching Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Leon Bennett
21/23
Sierra Brooks Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez
22/23
Teddi Mellencamp és Kyle Richards Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Phillip Faraone
23/23
Angel Parker Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Leon Bennett