Palvin Barbi vörös lett, mások meg kitették a mellüket - képek

Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
1/24
Coco Heidi Klum Halloween Partyján New Yorkban Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
2/24
Palvin Barbi mangahős lett Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: Instagram / Palvin Barbi
3/24
Gára egy kitalált szereplő Kisimoto Maszasi Naruto című manga- és animesorozatában. Forrás: Instagram / Palvin Barbi
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
4/24
Dylan Sprouse és a magyar modell Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
5/24
Heidi Klumot felismeri? Ugye nem? Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
6/24
Victoria Silvstedt modell Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
7/24
Ice-T és Coco Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
8/24
Victoria Silvstedt újfentForrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
9/24
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
10/24
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
11/24
Winnie Harlow modell Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
12/24
David Kirsch Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
13/24
Grace Elizabeth Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Michael Loccisano
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
14/24
Jessica Clarke és Jordan Barrett Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Craig Barritt
15/24
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Craig Barritt
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
16/24
Sophie Langford Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Craig Barritt
17/24
Grace Elizabeth és társa Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Craig Barritt
Forrás: Instagram / Heidi Klum
18/24
Forrás: Instagram / Heidi Klum
Forrás: Instagram / Heidi Klum
19/24
Forrás: Instagram / Heidi Klum
Forrás: Instagram / Heidi Klum
20/24
Forrás: Instagram / Heidi Klum
Forrás: Instagram / Heidi Klum
21/24
Forrás: Instagram / Heidi Klum
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
22/24
Danielle Herrington Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
23/24
Harrison Bader balról Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai
24/24
Saffi Karina Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Noam Galai