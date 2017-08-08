Elpusztult Chantek, a jelnyelvet használó orangután

Elpusztult Chantek, a 39 éves orangután, az egyik első emberszabású majom, amelyik megtanulta a jelnyelvet.

Chantek nagyjából kilenc évig lakott egy antropológus házában Tennessee-ben, megtanulta kitakarítani a szobáját, eszközöket készített és használt, valamint megjegyezte a közeli gyorsétterembe vezető utat - írta a BBC híre alapján az MTI.

Élete utolsó éveit Atlanta állatkertjében töltötte, ahol szívbetegségét kezelték. Az állatkerti gondozók szerint Chanteknek "lebilincselő természete volt", mindannyiunknak hiányozni fog. Az észak-amerikai állatkertekben élő hím orangutánok egyik legidősebb egyede volt.

Halála okát egyelőre nem ismerik, az állatorvosok előrehaladott szívbetegség miatt kezelték. Az orangutánok 35 éves koruk után idősnek számítanak. Chantek a georgiai Yerkes Főemlőskutató Központban jött világra, később Lyn Miles-hoz, a Tennessee Egyetem antropológusához került Chattanoogába. 2014-ben dokumentumfilm is készült róla The Ape Who Went to College címmel.

Az állatkert szerint a gondozókkal gyakran "beszélgetett" jelnyelven, de ahhoz túl félénk volt, hogy ismeretlen emberekkel is jeleljen. Ilyenkor szívesebben használta fajának jellegzetes hangjait és gesztusait.