Eredeti színükben fennmaradt épületeket fedeztek fel Pompejiben

The conservation of the upper floor of a building, are a rarity for this area of #Pompeii. The fury of the #Vesuvius eruption incredibly did not prevent the finding of parapets, remains of the roofing in tiles, even the amphorae https://t.co/uhd6qhLn8a



(Photo by Ciro Fusco) pic.twitter.com/OeVzomZoib