Hét amerikai város, amely akár Európában is lehetne

Forrás: Flickr/Gary
1/7
Leavenworth, Washington Forrás: Flickr/Gary
Forrás: DPA/AFP/usage worldwide, Verwendung weltweit/Jerzy Dabrowski
2/7
New Orleans, Louisiana Forrás: DPA/AFP/usage worldwide, Verwendung weltweit/Jerzy Dabrowski
Forrás: Flickr/James Willamor
3/7
Charleston, Dél-Karolina Forrás: Flickr/James Willamor
Forrás: Flickr/erikccooper
4/7
Holland, Michigan Forrás: Flickr/erikccooper
Forrás: AFP/Photononstop/Photononstop/Laurence Simon
5/7
St. Augustine, Florida Forrás: AFP/Photononstop/Photononstop/Laurence Simon
Forrás: AFP/Cultura Creative/© Cultura, all rights reserved./Gu
6/7
Venice, Kalifornia Forrás: AFP/Cultura Creative/© Cultura, all rights reserved./Gu
Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Amanda Hall/Amanda Hall
7/7
Boston, Massachusetts Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Amanda Hall/Amanda Hall