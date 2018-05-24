A párizsi Louvre lett 2017-ben a világ leglátogatottabb múzeuma 8,1 millió látogatóval. Lapozza végig a listát, amelyet a Themed Entertainment Association és az AECOM készített! Forrás: AFP/hemis.fr/CHICUREL Arnaud / hemis.fr/Chicurel Arnaud
2. Kínai Nemzeti Múzeum, Peking, Kína Forrás: AFP/Imaginechina/Wei yao - Imaginechina/Wei Yao
3. (holtversenyben) National Air and Space Museum, Washington DC, USA Forrás: AFP/Karen Bleier
3. (holtversenyben) Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA Forrás: AFP/Hector Retamal
5. Vatikáni Múzeum, Vatikán Forrás: Shutterstock
6. Sanghaji Tudományos és Technológiai Múzeum, Sanghaj, Kína Forrás: AFP/Imaginechina/Stringer - Imaginechina/Stringer
7. National Museum of Natural History, Washington DC, USA Forrás: AFP/2017 Getty Images/Win Mcnamee
8. British Museum, London, Egyesült Királyság Forrás: AFP/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
9. Tate Modern, London, Egyesült Királyság Forrás: AFP/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
10. National Gallery of Art, Wahington DC, USA Forrás: Shutterstock
11. National Gallery, London, Egyesült Királyság Forrás: AFP/ONLY FRANCE/ALIZEE PALOMBA/ ONLYWORLD.NET/Alizee Palomba
12. American Museum of Natural History, New York, USA Forrás: Picture-Alliance/AFP/Verwendung weltweit, usage worldwide/Sergi Reboredo
13. Nemzeti Palota Múzeum, Tajpej, Tajvan Forrás: AFP/Ho
14. Natural History Museum, London, Egyesült Királyság Forrás: AFP/Justin Tallis
15. Ermitázs, Szentpétervár, Oroszország Forrás: ANP/AFP/Koen Van Weel
16. Kínai Tudományos és Technológiai múzeum, Peking, Kína Forrás: AFP/XINHUA/Xinhua News Agency/Jin Liwang
17. Reina Sofia Múzeum, Madrid, Spanyolország Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Markus Lange/Markus Lange
18. National Museum of American History, Washington DC, USA Forrás: Shutterstock
19. The Victoria & Albert Museum, London, Egyesült Királyság Forrás: AFP/Niklas Halle'n
20. Pompidou központ, Párizs, Franciaország Forrás: Shutterstock