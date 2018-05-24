A világ leglátogatottabb múzeumai 2017-ben

Forrás: AFP/hemis.fr/CHICUREL Arnaud / hemis.fr/Chicurel Arnaud
1/20
A párizsi Louvre lett 2017-ben a világ leglátogatottabb múzeuma 8,1 millió látogatóval. Lapozza végig a listát, amelyet a Themed Entertainment Association és az AECOM készített! Forrás: AFP/hemis.fr/CHICUREL Arnaud / hemis.fr/Chicurel Arnaud
Forrás: AFP/Imaginechina/Wei yao - Imaginechina/Wei Yao
2/20
2. Kínai Nemzeti Múzeum, Peking, Kína Forrás: AFP/Imaginechina/Wei yao - Imaginechina/Wei Yao
Forrás: AFP/Karen Bleier
3/20
3. (holtversenyben) National Air and Space Museum, Washington DC, USA Forrás: AFP/Karen Bleier
Forrás: AFP/Hector Retamal
4/20
3. (holtversenyben) Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA Forrás: AFP/Hector Retamal
Forrás: Shutterstock
5/20
5. Vatikáni Múzeum, Vatikán Forrás: Shutterstock
Forrás: AFP/Imaginechina/Stringer - Imaginechina/Stringer
6/20
6. Sanghaji Tudományos és Technológiai Múzeum, Sanghaj, Kína Forrás: AFP/Imaginechina/Stringer - Imaginechina/Stringer
Forrás: AFP/2017 Getty Images/Win Mcnamee
7/20
7. National Museum of Natural History, Washington DC, USA Forrás: AFP/2017 Getty Images/Win Mcnamee
Forrás: AFP/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
8/20
8. British Museum, London, Egyesült Királyság Forrás: AFP/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
Forrás: AFP/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
9/20
9. Tate Modern, London, Egyesült Királyság Forrás: AFP/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
Forrás: Shutterstock
10/20
10. National Gallery of Art, Wahington DC, USA Forrás: Shutterstock
Forrás: AFP/ONLY FRANCE/ALIZEE PALOMBA/ ONLYWORLD.NET/Alizee Palomba
11/20
11. National Gallery, London, Egyesült Királyság Forrás: AFP/ONLY FRANCE/ALIZEE PALOMBA/ ONLYWORLD.NET/Alizee Palomba
Forrás: Picture-Alliance/AFP/Verwendung weltweit, usage worldwide/Sergi Reboredo
12/20
12. American Museum of Natural History, New York, USA Forrás: Picture-Alliance/AFP/Verwendung weltweit, usage worldwide/Sergi Reboredo
Forrás: AFP/Ho
13/20
13. Nemzeti Palota Múzeum, Tajpej, Tajvan Forrás: AFP/Ho
Forrás: AFP/Justin Tallis
14/20
14. Natural History Museum, London, Egyesült Királyság Forrás: AFP/Justin Tallis
Forrás: ANP/AFP/Koen Van Weel
15/20
15. Ermitázs, Szentpétervár, Oroszország Forrás: ANP/AFP/Koen Van Weel
Forrás: AFP/XINHUA/Xinhua News Agency/Jin Liwang
16/20
16. Kínai Tudományos és Technológiai múzeum, Peking, Kína Forrás: AFP/XINHUA/Xinhua News Agency/Jin Liwang
Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Markus Lange/Markus Lange
17/20
17. Reina Sofia Múzeum, Madrid, Spanyolország Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Markus Lange/Markus Lange
Forrás: Shutterstock
18/20
18. National Museum of American History, Washington DC, USA Forrás: Shutterstock
Forrás: AFP/Niklas Halle'n
19/20
19. The Victoria & Albert Museum, London, Egyesült Királyság Forrás: AFP/Niklas Halle'n
Forrás: Shutterstock
20/20
20. Pompidou központ, Párizs, Franciaország Forrás: Shutterstock