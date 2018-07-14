Ezekről a helyekről töltötték fel 2017-ben a legtöbb naplementés fotót az Instagramra (Forrás: SpaSeekers)
1. Kalifornia (5,7 millió poszt)
Forrás: Shutterstock/LagunaticPhoto
2. Szicília (1,7 millió poszt)
Forrás: Shutterstock/Natalia Paklina
3. Bali (1,4 millió poszt)
Forrás: Shutterstock/vjweer2310
4. Párizs (1,3 millió poszt)
Forrás: Shutterstock/Samot
5. Sydney (1,3 millió poszt)
Forrás: Shutterstock/Daniela Constantinescu
6. London (1,2 millió poszt)
Forrás: Shutterstock/Pajor Pawel
7. Moszkva (1,2 millió poszt)
Forrás: Shutterstock/photoff
8. Mumbai (1,07 millió poszt)
Forrás: Shutterstock/Avadhesh Bhoot
9. Phuket (1,05 millió poszt)
Forrás: Shutterstock/Banana Republic images
10. Ibiza (1,01 millió poszt)
Forrás: Shutterstock/Anton Calpagiu