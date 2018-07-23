A világ legdrágább lakosztályai
1. Royal Penthouse Suite, President Wilson Hotel, Genf, Svájc - 80 ezer dollár/éj (A galéria az Elite Traveler összeállítása alapján készült)
Forrás: Hotel Président Wilson
2. Five-Bedroom Terrace Suite, The Mark, New York, USA - 75 ezer dollár/éj
Forrás: The Mark/Scott Frances
3. Penthouse Suite, Grand Hyatt Cannes Hôtel Martinez, Cannes, Franciaország - 53 200 dollár/éj
Forrás: Grand Hyatt Cannes Hôtel Martinez/Aurelie Weber
4. Penthouse, Faena Hotel, Miami, USA - 50 ezer dollár/éj
Forrás: Faena Hotel
5. Hilltop Villa, Laucala Island, Fidzsi - 45 ezer dollár/éj
Forrás: Laucala
6. Grand Riad, Hotel Mansour, Marrákes, Marokkó - 43 480 dollár/éj
Forrás: Royal Mansour
7. Penthouse Suite, Hotel Cala Di Volpe, Porto Cervo, Olaszország - 41 177 dollár/éj
Forrás: Hotel Cala di Volpe
8. Royal Suite, The Plaza, New York, USA - 40 ezer dollár/éj
Forrás: The Plaza New York
9. Princess Grace Suite, Hotel De Paris, Monaco - 37 ezer dollár/éj
Forrás: Hotel De Paris
10. Suite 5000, Mandarin Oriental New York, New York, USA - 36 ezer dollár/éj
Forrás: Mandarin Oriental