A világ legnépszerűbb vidámparkjai
1/25
25. Universal Studios Japan, Oszaka, Japán (a galéria a TripAdvisor 2018-as listája alapján készült)
Forrás: AFP/The Yomiuri Shimbun/Yomiuri/Takuya Yoshino
2/25
24. Paultons Park, Romsey, Egyesült Királyság
Forrás: Flickr/Henry Burrows
3/25
23. Leolandia, Capriate San Gervasio, Olaszország
Forrás: Flickr/Martin Lewison
4/25
22. Efteling, Kaatsheuvel, Hollandia
Forrás: AFP/Niels Wenstedt
5/25
21. Busch Gardens, Tampa, Florida, USA
Forrás: AFP
6/25
20. Hong Kong Disneyland, Hongkong, Kína
Forrás: AFP/XINHUA/Xinhua News Agency/Lui Siu Wai
7/25
19. Universal Studios Singapore, Sentosa Island, Szingapúr
Forrás: AFP/Roslan Rahman
8/25
18. PortAventura, Salou, Spanyolország
Forrás: AFP/Lluis Gene
9/25
17. Walt Disney Studios Park, Marne-la-Vallée, Franciaország
Forrás: AFP/GU/Bertrand Guay
10/25
16. Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri, USA
Forrás: Flickr/LWYan
11/25
15. Disney California Adventure ParknAnaheim, Kalifornia, USA
Forrás: AFP/Scott Nelson
12/25
14. Disney's Hollywood StudiosnOrlando, Florida, USA
Forrás: Flickr/HarshLight
13/25
13. Disneyland Park, Anaheim, Kalifornia, USA
Forrás: AFP/Sputnik/RIA Novosti/Natalia Seliverstova
14/25
12. Beto Carrero World, Penha, Brazília
Forrás: Flickr/Gabriela Sakamoto
15/25
11. SeaWorld Orlando, Orlando, Florida, USA
Forrás: AFP/hemis.fr/Frilet Patrick
16/25
10. Disneyland Park, Marne-la-Vallée, Franciaország
Forrás: AFP/Bertrand Guay
17/25
9. The Island in Pigeon Forge, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, USA
Forrás: The Island in Pigeon Forge
18/25
8. Tivoli Gardens, Koppenhága, Dánia
Forrás: AFP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Johansen Linda
19/25
7. Europa-Park, Rust, Németország
Forrás: AFP/Frederick Florin
20/25
6. Disney's Animal Kingdom, Orlando, Florida, USA
Forrás: AFP/2017 Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero
21/25
5. Universal Studios Florida, Orlando, Florida, USA
Forrás: AFP/Imaginechina/Bergen C - Imaginechina/Bergen C
22/25
4. Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, Kalifornia, USA
Forrás: AFP/2018 Getty Images/Paul Archuleta
23/25
3. Le Puy du Fou, Les Epesses, Franciaország
Forrás: AFP/Aurimages/Philippe Roy / Aurimages/Philippe Roy
24/25
2. Magic Kingdom Park, Orlando, Florida, USA
Forrás: AFP/Brazil Photo Press/Brazil Photo Press/Vanessa Carvalho
25/25
1. Universal's Islands of AdventurenOrlando, Florida, USA
Forrás: AFP/Photononstop/Photononstop/Philippe Lissac/Godong