A világ legfélelmetesebb hídjai
1/14
Trift híd, Svájc
Forrás: AFP/Cultura Creative/Francesco Meroni
2/14
Tsingy de Bemaraha, Madagaszkár
Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Michael Runkel/Michael Runkel
3/14
Millau viadukt, Franciaország
Forrás: AFP/DPPI/Bettini Luca
4/14
Tibetan híd, Olaszország
Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Roberto Moiola/Roberto Moiola
5/14
Langkawi Sky Bridge, Malajzia
Forrás: AFP/Mohd Rasfan
6/14
U Bein híd, Mianmar
Forrás: AFP/hemis.fr/FRILET Patrick / hemis.fr/Frilet Patrick / Hemis.Fr
7/14
Sikoku hídjai, japán
Forrás: AFP/Photononstop/Alexandre Sattler / Photononstop/Alexandre Sattler
8/14
Hungjaku üvegpadlós hídja, Kína
Forrás: AFP/Imaginechina/Zhang qi - Imaginechina/Zhang Qi
9/14
Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Észak-Írország
Forrás: AFP/ONLY FRANCE/GILLES LANSARD/ ONLYWORLD.NET/Gilles Lansard
10/14
Felhő híd, Dél-Korea
Forrás: Shutterstock/gorkhe1980
11/14
Qeswachaka híd, Peru
Forrás: Shutterstock/Joerg Steber
12/14
Royal Gorge Suspension Bridge, Colorado, USA
Forrás: Shutterstock/Inbound Horizons
13/14
Titlis Cliff Walk, Svájc
Forrás: Shutterstock/Roquib Kabir
14/14
Husszeini híd, Pakisztán
Forrás: Shutterstock/TripDeeDee Photo