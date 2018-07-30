A világ legfélelmetesebb hídjai

Forrás: AFP/Cultura Creative/Francesco Meroni
1/14
Trift híd, Svájc Forrás: AFP/Cultura Creative/Francesco Meroni
Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Michael Runkel/Michael Runkel
2/14
Tsingy de Bemaraha, Madagaszkár Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Michael Runkel/Michael Runkel
Forrás: AFP/DPPI/Bettini Luca
3/14
Millau viadukt, Franciaország Forrás: AFP/DPPI/Bettini Luca
Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Roberto Moiola/Roberto Moiola
4/14
Tibetan híd, Olaszország Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Roberto Moiola/Roberto Moiola
Forrás: AFP/Mohd Rasfan
5/14
Langkawi Sky Bridge, Malajzia Forrás: AFP/Mohd Rasfan
Forrás: AFP/hemis.fr/FRILET Patrick / hemis.fr/Frilet Patrick / Hemis.Fr
6/14
U Bein híd, Mianmar Forrás: AFP/hemis.fr/FRILET Patrick / hemis.fr/Frilet Patrick / Hemis.Fr
Forrás: AFP/Photononstop/Alexandre Sattler / Photononstop/Alexandre Sattler
7/14
Sikoku hídjai, japán Forrás: AFP/Photononstop/Alexandre Sattler / Photononstop/Alexandre Sattler
Forrás: AFP/Imaginechina/Zhang qi - Imaginechina/Zhang Qi
8/14
Hungjaku üvegpadlós hídja, Kína Forrás: AFP/Imaginechina/Zhang qi - Imaginechina/Zhang Qi
Forrás: AFP/ONLY FRANCE/GILLES LANSARD/ ONLYWORLD.NET/Gilles Lansard
9/14
Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Észak-Írország Forrás: AFP/ONLY FRANCE/GILLES LANSARD/ ONLYWORLD.NET/Gilles Lansard
Forrás: Shutterstock/gorkhe1980
10/14
Felhő híd, Dél-Korea Forrás: Shutterstock/gorkhe1980
Forrás: Shutterstock/Joerg Steber
11/14
Qeswachaka híd, Peru Forrás: Shutterstock/Joerg Steber
Forrás: Shutterstock/Inbound Horizons
12/14
Royal Gorge Suspension Bridge, Colorado, USA Forrás: Shutterstock/Inbound Horizons
Forrás: Shutterstock/Roquib Kabir
13/14
Titlis Cliff Walk, Svájc Forrás: Shutterstock/Roquib Kabir
Forrás: Shutterstock/TripDeeDee Photo
14/14
Husszeini híd, Pakisztán Forrás: Shutterstock/TripDeeDee Photo