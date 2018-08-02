Mindegy, hogy régiek vagy újak, ezek a hidak lenyűgözőek
Las Lajas, Kolumbia
Forrás: Shutterstock/Antoine Barthelemy
Storseisundbrua, Atlantic Road, Norvégia
Forrás: Shutterstock/Dmitry Tkachenko Photo
Hongkong-Csuhaj-Makaó híd, Kína
Forrás: AFP/XINHUA/Xinhua News Agency/Liang Xu
Öreg híd, Mostar, Bosznia és Hercegovina
Forrás: Shutterstock/cge2010
Golden Gate híd, San Francisco, USA
Forrás: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography
Károly-híd, Prága, Csehország
Forrás: Shutterstock/DR Travel Photo and Video
Bhumibol hidak, Bangkok, Thaiföld
Forrás: Shutterstock/newroadboy.co
Széchenyi lánchíd, Budapest, Magyarország
Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Ben Pipe
Obere Brücke, Bamberg, Németország
Forrás: Shutterstock/LaMiaFotografia
Jade Belt híd, Peking, Kína
Forrás: Shutterstock/Jixin YU
U Bein híd, Mianmar
Forrás: Shutterstock/Sean Pavone
Pont Jacque Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux, Franciaország
Forrás: Shutterstock/FreeProd33
Kintai híd, Japán
Forrás: Shutterstock/m161m161
Ponte Vasco da Gama, Lisszabon, Portugália
Forrás: Shutterstock/Mapics