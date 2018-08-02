Mindegy, hogy régiek vagy újak, ezek a hidak lenyűgözőek

Forrás: Shutterstock/Antoine Barthelemy
1/14
Las Lajas, Kolumbia Forrás: Shutterstock/Antoine Barthelemy
Forrás: Shutterstock/Dmitry Tkachenko Photo
2/14
Storseisundbrua, Atlantic Road, Norvégia Forrás: Shutterstock/Dmitry Tkachenko Photo
Forrás: AFP/XINHUA/Xinhua News Agency/Liang Xu
3/14
Hongkong-Csuhaj-Makaó híd, Kína Forrás: AFP/XINHUA/Xinhua News Agency/Liang Xu
Forrás: Shutterstock/cge2010
4/14
Öreg híd, Mostar, Bosznia és Hercegovina Forrás: Shutterstock/cge2010
Forrás: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography
5/14
Golden Gate híd, San Francisco, USA Forrás: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography
Forrás: Shutterstock/DR Travel Photo and Video
6/14
Károly-híd, Prága, Csehország Forrás: Shutterstock/DR Travel Photo and Video
Forrás: Shutterstock/newroadboy.co
7/14
Bhumibol hidak, Bangkok, Thaiföld Forrás: Shutterstock/newroadboy.co
Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Ben Pipe
8/14
Széchenyi lánchíd, Budapest, Magyarország Forrás: AFP/robertharding/Ben Pipe
Forrás: Shutterstock/LaMiaFotografia
9/14
Obere Brücke, Bamberg, Németország Forrás: Shutterstock/LaMiaFotografia
Forrás: Shutterstock/Jixin YU
10/14
Jade Belt híd, Peking, Kína Forrás: Shutterstock/Jixin YU
Forrás: Shutterstock/Sean Pavone
11/14
U Bein híd, Mianmar Forrás: Shutterstock/Sean Pavone
Forrás: Shutterstock/FreeProd33
12/14
Pont Jacque Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux, Franciaország Forrás: Shutterstock/FreeProd33
Forrás: Shutterstock/m161m161
13/14
Kintai híd, Japán Forrás: Shutterstock/m161m161
Forrás: Shutterstock/Mapics
14/14
Ponte Vasco da Gama, Lisszabon, Portugália Forrás: Shutterstock/Mapics