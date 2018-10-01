Egy tucat sziklára épült templom, amelytől leesik az ember álla
1/12
Hitvalló Szent Maximosz templom, Kackhi-oszlop, Chiatura, Grúzia
Forrás: Shutterstock/MehmetO
2/12
Mont-Saint-Michel apátság, Mont-Saint-Michel, Franciaország
Forrás: Shutterstock/ Kanuman
3/12
Uluvatu templom, Bali, Indonézia
Forrás: Shutterstock/ivbar
4/12
Jamadera templom, Jamagata, Japán
Forrás: Shutterstock/ Vadim Ozz
5/12
Santa Maria dell'Isola templom, Tropea, Olaszország
Forrás: Shutterstock/ Aliaksandr Antanovich
6/12
Taktshang Goemba templom, Paro-völgy, Bhután
Forrás: Shutterstock/ ultramansk
7/12
Szentháromság kolostor, Meteorák, Görögország
Forrás: Shutterstock/ Alberto Loyo
8/12
Doniene Gaztelugatxeko remetelak, Bizkaia, Baszkföld, Spanyolország
Forrás: Shutterstock/ Rocket Photos - HQ Stock
9/12
Popa Taungkalat templom, Popa-hegy, Mianmar
Forrás: Shutterstock/ Ungvári Attila
10/12
Függő templom, Sencsen, Kína
Forrás: Shutterstock/ Dashu Xinganling
11/12
Szent Jován-templom, Ohrid, Macedónia
Forrás: Shutterstock/ Lukas Bischoff Photograph
12/12
Saint-Michel d'Aiguilhe kápolna, Le Puy-en-Velay, Franciaország
Forrás: Shutterstock/ Natursports