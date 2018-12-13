A TripAdvisoron legtöbbször lefoglalt nevezetességek

Forrás: AFP/usage worldwide/Ron Sachs
1/10
10. Canal Grande, Velence, OlaszországForrás: AFP/usage worldwide/Ron Sachs
Forrás: AFP/Martin Bureau
2/10
9. Versailles-i kastély, FranciaországForrás: AFP/Martin Bureau
Forrás: AFP/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
3/10
8. Stonehenge, Amesbury, Egyesült KirályságForrás: AFP/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
Forrás: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography
4/10
7. Golden Gate híd, San Francisco, USAForrás: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography
Forrás: Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
5/10
6. Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, SpanyolországForrás: Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
Forrás: AFP/ONLY FRANCE/FRANCOIS ROUX/ ONLYFRANCE.FR/Francois Roux
6/10
5. Eiffel-torony, Párizs, FranciaországForrás: AFP/ONLY FRANCE/FRANCOIS ROUX/ ONLYFRANCE.FR/Francois Roux
Forrás: AFP/hemis.fr/CHICUREL Arnaud / hemis.fr/Chicurel Arnaud
7/10
4. Louvre Múzeum, Párizs, FranciaországForrás: AFP/hemis.fr/CHICUREL Arnaud / hemis.fr/Chicurel Arnaud
Forrás: AFP/Kena Betancur
8/10
3. Szabadság-szobor, New York, USAForrás: AFP/Kena Betancur
Forrás: Shutterstock
9/10
2. Vatikáni Múzeum, VatikánForrás: Shutterstock
Forrás: Shutterstock/ prochasson frederic
10/10
1. Colosseum, Róma, OlaszországForrás: Shutterstock/ prochasson frederic