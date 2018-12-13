A TripAdvisoron legtöbbször lefoglalt nevezetességek
10. Canal Grande, Velence, Olaszország
Forrás: AFP/usage worldwide/Ron Sachs
9. Versailles-i kastély, Franciaország
Forrás: AFP/Martin Bureau
8. Stonehenge, Amesbury, Egyesült Királyság
Forrás: AFP/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
7. Golden Gate híd, San Francisco, USA
Forrás: Shutterstock/Sundry Photography
6. Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spanyolország
Forrás: Manuel Cohen/Manuel Cohen
5. Eiffel-torony, Párizs, Franciaország
Forrás: AFP/ONLY FRANCE/FRANCOIS ROUX/ ONLYFRANCE.FR/Francois Roux
4. Louvre Múzeum, Párizs, Franciaország
Forrás: AFP/hemis.fr/CHICUREL Arnaud / hemis.fr/Chicurel Arnaud
3. Szabadság-szobor, New York, USA
Forrás: AFP/Kena Betancur
2. Vatikáni Múzeum, Vatikán
Forrás: Shutterstock
1. Colosseum, Róma, Olaszország
Forrás: Shutterstock/ prochasson frederic