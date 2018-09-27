A betonon futott a lekésett gépe után egy kétségbeesett utas

2018.09.27. 11:54

A földre tepertek egy kétségbeesett utast a dublini repülőtéren, aki megpróbálta megállítani lekésett gépét.

A férfi már a terminálban is megpróbálta a lehetetlent, és az üvegfalat ütve kérte, hogy várja meg őt a Ryanair Amszterdamba tartó járata. Később kijutott a betonra, és futva akarta megközelíteni a már guruló repülőt.

A repülőtéri rendőrök azonnal a helyszínre érkeztek, és a földre teperték a rendbontó utast. A férfit letartóztatták, és átadták az ír rendőrségnek - írja az AirLive.net.

DublinrendbontásrepülőtérutasutazásRyanair