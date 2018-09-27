A betonon futott a lekésett gépe után egy kétségbeesett utas

A földre tepertek egy kétségbeesett utast a dublini repülőtéren, aki megpróbálta megállítani lekésett gépét.
A férfi már a terminálban is megpróbálta a lehetetlent, és az üvegfalat ütve kérte, hogy várja meg őt a Ryanair Amszterdamba tartó járata. Később kijutott a betonra, és futva akarta megközelíteni a már guruló repülőt.
A repülőtéri rendőrök azonnal a helyszínre érkeztek, és a földre teperték a rendbontó utast. A férfit letartóztatták, és átadták az ír rendőrségnek - írja az AirLive.net.
A late passenger has been pinned to the ground by @DublinAirport police after running out of the terminal towards the plane pleading and shouting at the pilot to wait. 1/...@BBCNewsNIpic.twitter.com/TJL22qfNCt— Declan Harvey (@NewsDeclan) 2018. szeptember 27.
Moments earlier he’d been inside banging on the window of the terminal asking ground crew to hold the plane. He somehow made it out to the Ryanair aircraft which was taxiing. When police arrived there was a scuffle and he was pinned to the tarmac. 2/... @BBCNewsNIpic.twitter.com/mzEbD6fHyw— Declan Harvey (@NewsDeclan) 2018. szeptember 27.