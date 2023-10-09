Radikálisok és bevándorló muzulmánok számos nyugati országban Hamász-párti és zsidóellenes megmozdulásokat rendeztek vasárnap, hogy együtt ünnepeljék a terrorszervezet véres támadását Izrael ellen. 

A tüntetések olyan városokban zajlottak, ahol komoly bevándorlóközösségek élnek.

A DailyMail jelentése szerint Ausztráliában vasárnap este "nagy tömeg gyűlt össze a Lakemba állomás előtt, mindössze egy nappal a brutális izraeli támadás után".

Boldog vagyok. El vagyok ragadtatva" – mondta Ibrahim Dadoun a tömegnek.

Ez a bátorság napja. Ez a büszkeség napja. Ez a győzelem napja. Ez az a nap, amire vártunk!"

– kiáltotta, miközben a tömeg azt skandálta, hogy "Allahu Akbar".

 Az Egyesült Államokban a Hamász támogatói vasárnap a Fehér Ház előtt ünnepeltek:

Massachusettsben a Harvard Egyetem muszlim és Amerika-ellenes diákjai és végzősei egy levelet tettek közzé, amelyben kiálltak a Hamász mészárlása mellett:

Mi, az alulírott diákszervezetek, teljes mértékben az izraeli rezsimet tartjuk felelősnek minden kibontakozó erőszakért. Felszólítjuk a Harvard közösségét, hogy tegyen lépéseket a palesztinok megsemmisítésének megállítására."

New Yorkban egy kisebb Hamász-párti megmozdulásra Izrael-párti tüntetők egy csoportja érkezett:

A New York-i megmozduláson néhány Palesztinát támogató zsidó is részt vett:

A Hamász támogatói így ünnepeltek San Franciscóban:

Seattle-ben a Hamász-pártiak konfliktusba keveredtek a helyi zsidókkal:

Chicagóban egy kisebb tömeg szurkolt a Hamásznak:

Philadelphia "menedékvárosnak" nyilvánította magát az illegális bevándorlók számára:

A muszlimok Montrealban ünnepelték az izraeli zsidók lemészárlását:

 

 

Németországban a rendőrség feloszlatta a zsidóellenes megmozdulásokat.

Hollandiában az utcán Hamász-párti emberek tomboltak:

Nagy-Britanniában is voltak megmozdulások. A Londontól délre fekvő Brightonban élő palesztin nő szerint a Hamász izraeli támadásai "inspirálóak", "gyönyörűek" és "sikeresek".

A Bécsben tartott akción csak néhányan vettek részt:

Sok muszlim migráns Görögországon keresztül érkezik Európába. Így a görögországi Kosz szigetén is Hamász-barát tüntetéseket tartottak:

Bevándorló muszlimok éltették a Hamászt a svájci Zürichben: