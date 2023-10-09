Radikálisok és bevándorló muzulmánok számos nyugati országban Hamász-párti és zsidóellenes megmozdulásokat rendeztek vasárnap, hogy együtt ünnepeljék a terrorszervezet véres támadását Izrael ellen.
A tüntetések olyan városokban zajlottak, ahol komoly bevándorlóközösségek élnek.
A DailyMail jelentése szerint Ausztráliában vasárnap este "nagy tömeg gyűlt össze a Lakemba állomás előtt, mindössze egy nappal a brutális izraeli támadás után".
Boldog vagyok. El vagyok ragadtatva" – mondta Ibrahim Dadoun a tömegnek.
Ez a bátorság napja. Ez a büszkeség napja. Ez a győzelem napja. Ez az a nap, amire vártunk!"
– kiáltotta, miközben a tömeg azt skandálta, hogy "Allahu Akbar".
Islamized Sydney, Australia— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 8, 2023
Muslim celebrate the murder, rape, and abduction of Israeli citizens by Hamas, pic.twitter.com/RrERCZ1sIA
Muslim preacher praises Palestinian terrorists in western Sydney. pic.twitter.com/HzLHtGZkeH— Clown Down Under (@clowndownunder) October 8, 2023
Az Egyesült Államokban a Hamász támogatói vasárnap a Fehér Ház előtt ünnepeltek:
Pro-Palestinian & Pro-Hamas demonstration in front of the WH.— Destiny (@Destiny15_FL) October 8, 2023
The speaker is calling this a “revolution” & to end U.S. Aid to Israel
Signs, permits, sound equipment...all in a short amount of time. …Hmmmmmmmm! Makes one wonder.
Meanwhile, Hamas murdered over 600 Israelis. pic.twitter.com/d0DQ4JU3wj
At the rally in Washington, D.C. celebrating Hamas mass executions in Israel, a speaker quotes the "great revolutionary" communist dictator Mao Zedong. Historians estimate that 40–80m died due to his policies in China. Video by @Wid_Lyman: pic.twitter.com/shZOtTspsW— Andy Ngô ️ (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2023
Massachusettsben a Harvard Egyetem muszlim és Amerika-ellenes diákjai és végzősei egy levelet tettek közzé, amelyben kiálltak a Hamász mészárlása mellett:
Mi, az alulírott diákszervezetek, teljes mértékben az izraeli rezsimet tartjuk felelősnek minden kibontakozó erőszakért. Felszólítjuk a Harvard közösségét, hogy tegyen lépéseket a palesztinok megsemmisítésének megállítására."
It is abhorrent and heinous that Harvard student groups are blaming Israel for Hamas’ barbaric terrorist attacks that have killed over 700 Israelis. Any voice that excuses the slaughter of innocent women and children has chosen the side of evil and terrorism.— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 9, 2023
New Yorkban egy kisebb Hamász-párti megmozdulásra Izrael-párti tüntetők egy csoportja érkezett:
NYC Hamas celebration rally: The crowd cheers as a speaker says the mass killing of hundreds of Israeli civilians was not terrorism but oppressed people breaking out of prison. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/Vq9dFpkaQd— Andy Ngô ️ (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2023
The Hamas celebration rally is happening now in Times Square in NYC. The direct action was organized by a coalition of Palestinian nationalist, leftist, and socialist activists. They share a common hatred of both the U.S. & Israel. Video by @Julio_Rosas11:pic.twitter.com/kndE6eNkYC— Andy Ngô ️ (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2023
A New York-i megmozduláson néhány Palesztinát támogató zsidó is részt vett:
The retards are out in full force today in New York— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 8, 2023
A Hamász támogatói így ünnepeltek San Franciscóban:
A large crowd of leftists & Palestinian nationalists gathered outside the @IsraelinSF consulate in San Francisco to celebrate the Hamas terror attacks on Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/6Q8yPJa0hu— Andy Ngô ️ (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO. Emergency Protest: All Out for Palestine pic.twitter.com/5LGyOZZLLy— Alyssa Kang (@1alyssakang) October 9, 2023
Seattle-ben a Hamász-pártiak konfliktusba keveredtek a helyi zsidókkal:
A brawl broke out between supporters of Palestine and Israel in a Seattle suburb. Video captured burqa-wearing rioters fighting in the clash. https://t.co/X5q521U8nj— Andy Ngô ️ (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2023
Chicagóban egy kisebb tömeg szurkolt a Hamásznak:
A large crowd gathered outside the @IsraelinChicago Consulate to celebrate the Hamas terrorist attacks that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians. A man in a @SEIULocal1@SEIU73 jacket was one of the speakers. The crowd later chants in support of intifada. pic.twitter.com/hNv2o70AR2— Andy Ngô ️ (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2023
Philadelphia "menedékvárosnak" nyilvánította magát az illegális bevándorlók számára:
Philadelphia USA people took to the streets in a peace protest for Palestine#Israel#IsraelPalestineWar#Palestine#PalestinaLibre#FreePalastine#Hamaspic.twitter.com/JBq28cweR5— Adam (@FallenXRPAngel) October 8, 2023
"Pro-Palestinian activists are marching through center city Philadelphia calling for the genocide of Israel."— Anny (@anny25717503) October 8, 2023
The very same people who have turned Philadelphia into a crime infested pit support Hamas. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/k6NKKS6ws9
A muszlimok Montrealban ünnepelték az izraeli zsidók lemészárlását:
“Hamas sympathizers in downtown Montreal cheer the kidnapping, terrorism and murder of 700 Israelis and 2,000 wounded as Canada watches in horror.”— NoLightStreets (@NoLightStreets) October 8, 2023
Convoy against mandates? Trudeau froze their bank accounts.— Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) October 8, 2023
Convoy of actual terrorist sympathizers? Not a peep from Trudeau. No frozen bank accounts.
Are we paying attention yet?
Hundreds of Hamas supporters in Montreal chant “Bow down Israel.”— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 9, 2023
Németországban a rendőrség feloszlatta a zsidóellenes megmozdulásokat.
✖️ In Berlin, security forces dispersed a rally in support of Palestine— Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) October 8, 2023
The German police deliberately prevented the protest from taking place as a sign of support for Hamas against the Israeli army.
Apparently German democracy doesn't work on Sundays.
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023
Hamas supporters gather on the streets of Berlin, Germany to celebrate the attack against Israel pic.twitter.com/GyOIFyHGS6
Hollandiában az utcán Hamász-párti emberek tomboltak:
Rotterdam.— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) October 8, 2023
Shame on them!
Those people dancing on the graves of innocent Israelis should all be expelled. #israelpic.twitter.com/GNxzxsAPr0
Nagy-Britanniában is voltak megmozdulások. A Londontól délre fekvő Brightonban élő palesztin nő szerint a Hamász izraeli támadásai "inspirálóak", "gyönyörűek" és "sikeresek".
The Islamization of Britain...— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 8, 2023
A Palestinian woman in Brighton says the Hamas attacks in Israel are “inspiring,” “beautiful,” and a “success.” pic.twitter.com/7J8ArfeFK6
A Bécsben tartott akción csak néhányan vettek részt:
Muslims in Austria Celebrate Massacre of Jews— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 8, 2023
Never forget your left-wing politicians are importing people into your countries who believe that Jews and non-Muslims (kafirs) should be killed.
Meanwhile, these same politicians pretend to care about antisemitism and claim that… pic.twitter.com/5K0EqGJKOL
Sok muszlim migráns Görögországon keresztül érkezik Európába. Így a görögországi Kosz szigetén is Hamász-barát tüntetéseket tartottak:
Allahu Akbar Celebrations in Greece— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 9, 2023
Migrants in a refugee camp on the island of Kos are celebrating the kidnapping, rape, and slaughter of Israelis.
These are the Islamic soldiers we are importing into our countries - do not act shocked when they come for you are your family! , pic.twitter.com/O12XqQenJ3
Bevándorló muszlimok éltették a Hamászt a svájci Zürichben:
Switzerland: Land of Jihad— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 8, 2023
In Zurich, Muslim supporters of Hamas celebrate the attacks on Israel...
Did you know that crosses are set to disappear from the nation's largest cemetery because their sight "disturbs" people from "other religions" (aka the Islamic migrants the left… pic.twitter.com/7SVJvF4bzK