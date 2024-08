Illegális migráns erőszakolt meg egy nőt New York-ban

Hundreds of migrants, mostly from Central America and Venezuela, set out in a US-bound caravan to escape poverty and violence, on the outskirts of Tapachula, State of Chiapas, Mexico, on July 23, 2024. Tapachula, near the country's southern border with Guatemala, sees hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants passing through each year after they cross the Guatemalan-Mexican border heading towards the United States to escape poverty and violence. ISAAC GUZMAN / AFP

