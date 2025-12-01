Gyorstalpaló: így bikázzuk be az autót!

⚡️🪫😵‍💫Driving somewhere for the holidays? Don't get stranded with a dead battery! Here's how to jumpstart a car using another vehicle: 1. Face working vehicle towards vehicle with dead battery, turn off the vehicles, and open the hoods. 2. Attach the cables. Now is when you want to be sure you are paying attention to the order you are attaching the cables to the batteries. 3. Start the working car’s engine. Now that all of the connections are in place, it’s safe to start the car who is giving you a jump. It’s good to let the car run for a few minutes to charge the other battery a little before you try and start the car. 4. Try starting the other car. After a couple minutes, try starting the other car. If it is getting close without quite making it, try pressing the gas a little bit on the running car while you attempt to start the dead car. If it still isn’t working, let the battery charge for a few more minutes before starting it again. 5. Drive the car. After you get your car started, you should drive it around for about 10 min, or at the very least keep the engine running for 10-15 min to let the battery charge up.