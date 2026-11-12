The Fanny Advent Special Features a Never-Before-Seen Story by a Dickens Descendant – Hungarian Magazine Makes International Headlines

Catherine Dickens: The Christmas List

Every Christmas, children write lists. This is the story of two lists: one written by a mother, and one by her little girl.

Long before the little girl was born, her mother had followed Grandmother back to the country, to the land half of her ancestors had come from and where they had lived for hundreds of years. She arrived in a big city knowing no one at all. But she had brought a list: every quality she hoped to find in the man she would one day love. She had given it to Our Lady and prayed the rosary over it every day for two years.

A few weeks after she arrived, she popped into the corner shop for milk. A handsome gentleman heard her English voice and, being English himself, said hello. By the time they reached the till, they had discovered he lived just across the street. By the time the milk was paid for, he had asked her to dinner. And, as she soon discovered, he was everything on her list. Every last wish.

They married soon after, and a little girl was born. They called her Elsa. Her father adored her and put her on a pedestal from day one.

A year and a bit later, her mother was expecting again. A sister! Elsa pressed her ear to her mother's tummy and laughed when the baby wriggled. But the doctors found that baby Harriet had a serious, life-threatening condition, and might not survive. Her mother decided to carry her for as long as Harriet wanted to live. And Harriet wriggled, and wriggled, all the way to her birthday.

She lived for 54 minutes. Long enough to be held. Long enough to be loved. Then, as her parents gently explained, the Lord wanted her in heaven, and she became an angel. Every Christmas from then on, Elsa hung a small silver angel at the very top of the tree, just for Harriet.

When Elsa started school, her mother fell ill and lost all her hair. But her humor, and her strictness never left her. She had a whole collection of wigs, which made Elsa giggle and left her classmates thoroughly confused about who was collecting her today. Elsa kept her father's spirits up, and after a long year, her mother got better.

A year and a half later, her father fell ill. A vicious cancer in his stomach. After a great operation he came that December, the doctor made a special allowance: he could come home for Christmas.

It was not like any other Christmas. Her father was thin and tired, and there was no hiding it. But he did everything he could to keep all the little traditions Elsa loved so much: twinkling lights, little parcels balanced in the Christmas tree branches, Harriet's silver angel at the top, stockings at the end of the bed. Elsa sat beside him while he watched her open every present. It was always said of him, as a certain Mr Dickens once wrote, that he knew how to keep Christmas well. Sadly it would be their last time.

He died that spring.

Soon afterwards she went away to school, sleeping there through the week, but angel Harriet watched over her. Every Friday her mother came to bring her home for the weekend, and Elsa worried about her mother, alone all week. Her mother only smiled. She was never alone, she said. She had her faith, and she had her angels.

But Elsa had grown up on the story of the list and after three years she wrote one of her own, to Our Lady and baby Jesus. Not for toys, not for games but a list for her mother. He must be kind. He must make Mummy laugh. He must love Christmas as much as Daddy did. He must not mind that my sister is an angel. She drew a little silver angel at the bottom, folded it carefully, laid it beside Mary and the baby Jesus in the nativity crib, and said her prayers trusting that grace would come a second time.

Then one afternoon, Elsa peered over her shoulder at her mother's phone. A man's face: kind eyes, a lovely smile, and something about him that made her think of every line on her list. "There, Mummy," she said firmly. "Look at him. Send him a smiley."

Her mother did. And he smiled back.

Soon they were talking every day, and her mother was laughing again. When she had to travel to England, it was Elsa who chose the special place where they would meet. A girl with a list, a prayer and an angel on her side leaves nothing to chance.

He was everything on Elsa's list. Every wish. He has been the most wonderful stepfather since she was ten, and I should know, because that little girl is my daughter.

Every Christmas since, he has made his own kind of fuss, and our house is full of laughter again. This Christmas the lights will twinkle, he roasts the huge turkey, Harriet's silver angel will sit at the top of the tree, and a candle will burn for those we miss. I still believe in lists. I still believe in angels. And I have learned that love, like Christmas, always comes back.

God bless us, every one.

