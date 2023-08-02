Ilyen lenne a Barbenheimer-film - képgaléria

Forrás: Intercom
1/10
Margot Robbie a Barbie-banForrás: Intercom
Forrás: UIP-Duna Film
2/10
Cillian Murphy mint OppenheimerForrás: UIP-Duna Film
Forrás: Intercom
3/10
Margot Robbie a Barbie-banForrás: Intercom
Forrás: UIP-Duna Film
4/10
Matt Damon és Cillian Murphy az OppenheimerbenForrás: UIP-Duna Film
Forrás: Intercom
5/10
Középen: Margot Robbie mint BarbieForrás: Intercom
Forrás: UIP-Duna Film
6/10
Emily Blunt és Cillian Murphy az OppenheimerbenForrás: UIP-Duna Film
Forrás: Intercom
7/10
America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt és Margot Robbie (Barbie)Forrás: Intercom
Forrás: UIP-Duna Film
8/10
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)Forrás: UIP-Duna Film
Forrás: Intercom
9/10
Margot Robbie és Ryan Gosling mint Barbie és KenForrás: Intercom
Forrás: UIP-Duna Film
10/10
Cillian Murphy mint OppenheimerForrás: UIP-Duna Film