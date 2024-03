Egy nő egy hatalmas kastélyt nyert, de azt hitte, átverték

*EMBARGO 8AM FRIDAY 8/3/24 NO ONLINE BEFORE THEN - FIRST PRINT USE SATURDAY 9/3/24 Sarah Stocks outside her new £3million Charlbury home, Cotswalds. Photo released March 8 2024. See SWNS story SWMRomaze.A mum has won a £3million home in prize draw - and thought it was a practical joke by her friends.Sarah Stocks, 43, won the luxury Cotswold house and £100,000 in cash in the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw.The Charlbury home has five bedrooms, gardens stretching nearly 15,000 sq ft, and an outdoor entertaining area complete with a dining table and speaker system.Sarah and her two children live with her partner Brett and his two children. ***EXCLUSIVE***

Fotó: Northfoto/SWNS/Omaze