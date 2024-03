Megjelentek a szupersztárok Barbie-baba változatai

© Mattel/SWNS/*EMBARGO 5AM LONDON, 6th March 2024* Barbie Role Models. Barbie also recognises women worldwide who are shaping the future through their inspiring stories with a one-of-a-kind role model doll made in their likeness. The line-up includes: (L-R) Helen Mirren (UK), Maira Gomez (Brazil), Viola Davis (USA), Nicole Fujita (Japan), Shania Twain (Canada), Kylie Minogue (Australia), Lila Avilés (Mexico). See SWNS story SWMRmirren. Barbie has honoured Dame Helen Mirren with a one-of-a-kind doll made in her likeness ahead of International Women’s Day. Dollmakers Mattel announced Wednesday (6 March) that the Academy Award winning actress is a ‘Barbie Role Model’ ahead of Barbie’s 65th anniversary on 9 March and International Women’s Day on 8 March. Dame Helen says: “I am absolutely blown away by my Barbie. To be chosen by Barbie as a Role Model is a huge compliment, and something I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams happening to me at this stage in my life. It's a very special thing, and something I can add to my list of my favourite achievements; becoming a Dame of the British Empire, having an Oscar, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - and having my own Barbie!”

Fotó: Mattel/SWNS