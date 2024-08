Elképesztő felhőkarcoló-monstrum épül Miamiban - képek

🧵Citadel Global Headquarters - Miami



Plans have been unveiled for Citadel's new global headquarters at 1201 Brickell Bay Drive.



The project will rise 1,028 FT or 54 floors and include 1,293,373 SF of office space, 212 hotel rooms, off-site parking, and 23,950 SF of restaurant. pic.twitter.com/8Az2PvVxeB